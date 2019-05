Photos: Sumio Yamada

WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin and Tatsuya Fukuhara both made weight for their world title clash on Friday in Chonburi, Thailand. Menayothin is looking to take his record to 53-0, putting some more distance between him and 50-0 Floyd Mayweather.



Wanheng Menayothin 104.8 vs. Tatsuya Fukuhara 105

(WBC minimumweight title)



