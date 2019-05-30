By Boxing Bob Newman

The IBF held it’s Annual Awards Banquet during the organization’s 36th Annual Convention at the Wynn Palace Cotai in Macau, China on Thursday night.



The IBF’s highest honor, the Jersey Joe Walcott Award, went to Jerwin Ancajas. Having recently made his seventh successful defense of the IBF Jr. Bantamweight title, Ancajas’ success in the ring has earned him this recognition. Ancajas earned his IBF title in September of 2016 beating McJoe Arroyo for the vacant title.

The IBF Female Fighter of the Year Award went to Female Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields. An honor well deserved for Shields who first became an IBF Champion in August of 2017 beating Nikki Adler for the IBF Female Super Middleweight title. Shields defended that title twice before moving down in weight and winning the IBF Female Middleweight title, which she has successfully defended three times. Unable to attend, Shields sent a video greeting, thanking the IBF for their support and expressing pride in being an IBF champion.

Other awards included:

Fight of the Year

IBF – Lee Selby vs. Josh Warrington

Female – Marcela Acuña vs. Laura Griffa

USBA – Alexander Besputin vs. Juan Carlos Abreu

Intercontinental – Fanlong Meng vs. Frank Buglioni

Pan Pacific – Jamie Weetch vs. Dennis Hogan

Asia – Sun Xiangxiang vs. Roldan Aldea

Continental Africa – Azinga Fuzile Vs. Malcolm Klassen

Most Active Promoter

IBF – TGB Promotions

Female – KO International

USBA – Top Rank

Intercontinental – Sauerland Event

Pan Pacific – Jimmy’s Boxing

Belt & Road – Rejoy Group

Continental Africa – Rumble Africa Boxing Promotions

Championship Ring Recipients for 3 or more successful title defenses

Phillip Holiday (several years belated)

Maiva Hamadouche

Maria Cecilia

Most Dominant Boxer In Asia

Naoya Inoue (Inoue also received his new IBF belt)

IBF Lifetime Achievement Award

Randy Neumann

The awards were bestowed intermittently throughout the amazing dinner of either filet mignon or salmon. Mixed in were several cultural dance performances of the silk scarves, fans, ballet and even IBF president Daryl Peoples’ two daughters who performed a modern dance number.

–

