British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh (23-2-2, 11 KOs) will make the sixth defense of his title in a 12-round showdown against the unbeaten Lewis Paulin (12-0, 3 KOs) on Friday at York Hall in London. In the 10-round super lightweight co-feature, loquacious contender Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (18-2, 14 KOs) will take on former lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez (41-7, 15 KOs). Walsh-Paulin and Davies-Vazquez will headline a scheduled four-bout stream on ESPN+.

U.S. fight fans will remember Vazquez, who won the IBF lightweight title in August 2010 and held the belt for six title defenses before being dethroned in September 2014. He is 7-3 since losing the world title, most recently upsetting Ghislain Maduma by split decision in Maduma’s adopted hometown of Montreal. Vazquez’ pro debut was a split decision loss to none other than Canelo Alvarez.

Friday’s stream will also include:

In a 10-round showdown featuring a pair of unbeaten super lightweights, Daniel “Danny Darko” Egbunike (4-0, 3 KOs) will take on Martin McDonagh (5-0, 0 KOs).

Former European super lightweight champion and recent world title challenger Anthony Yigit (23-1-1, 8 KOs) will fight Siar Ozgul (15-3, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder.