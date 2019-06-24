Photos: Darryl Cobb Jr.

Three-time Olympian Anvar Yunusov (8-0, 4 KOs) remained perfect by stopping Angel Luna (11-6-1, 6 KOs) in the second round of their scheduled eight-round junior lightweight bout. The fight headlined an eight-bout card Saturday night at The 2300 Arena and was promoted by King’s Promotions in association with Titans Boxing Promotions.



Yunosov dropped Luna with a right hook in round one. That was followed by a flurry of punches that Luna barely survived. It didn’t take long, as in round two, Yunusov landed a perfect straight left that deposited Luna on his back. Yunusov jumped on Luna, and the bout was stopped at 56 seconds.

Robert Simms scored an upset victory as he handed Colby Madison his 1st loss by pounding out an eight-round unanimous decision in a heavyweight bout. Madison fought through a badly swollen left eye that occurred in round five. Simms had a bad cut over his right eye, but was able to come through by scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73. Simms of Saginaw, Michigan is now 9-3. Madison of Owings Mills, Maryland is 8-1-2.

Rasheen Brown stopped debuting Lionell Tidwell in the 2nd round of their scheduled four-round super bantamweight fight. Brown landed a perfect straight left that sent Tidwell down and the bout was stopped at 1:18 of round two. Brown of Philadelphia is 4-0 with one knockout.

2016 U.S. Olympian Paul Kroll kept his perfect mark in-tact as he scored a memorable 1st round stoppage over Hector Mercado in a scheduled six-round welterweight bout. Kroll landed a right to the head, that sent Mercado down on his leg. Mercado’s right leg was dangling off of his ankle, and the bout was stopped at 1:23. Kroll of Philadelphia is 4-0 with four knockouts. Mercado is 3-11.

Kashon Hutchinson won a six-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated James Martin in a welterweight bout. Hutchinson scored a flash knockdown in the opening frame, and that proved to be distance as he took all cards 57-56. Hutchinson of Reading, PA is 5-5. Martin of Philadelphia is 4-1.

Jonathan Torres won a four-round unanimous decision over Hugo Rodriguez in a bantamweight contest. Torres of Bethlehem, PA dropped Rodriguez in round four, and cruised to the victory by 40-35 scores. Torres is 5-0. Rodriguez of Mexico is 0-5.

Kevin Asmat stopped Weusi Johnson in round three of their scheduled four round junior lightweight bout. Asmat dropped Johnson in round’s one and two, and Johnson was stopped on his feet at 2:44 of round three. Asmat of North Bergen, NJ is 6-2 with five knockouts. Johnson of Wilmington, Delaware is 3-13-1.

Khainell Wheeler registered his 2nd consecutive 1st round stoppage as he stopped Tywaski Hendrix in their scheduled four-round super middleweight fight. Wheeler dropped Hendrix twice and the fight was stopped immedately upon the 2nd knockdown at 2:45. Wheeler of Bethlehem, PA is 2-0 with two knockouts. Hendrix of Little Rock, Arkansas was making his pro debut.

–

