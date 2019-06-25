Report, photo by Joe Koizumi

Local minimumweight prospect Takumi Sakae (21-3-1, 14 KOs), 107.75, displayed his strength in dropping Indonesian light-fly champ Elias Nggenggo (13-13-3, 5 KOs), 108, three times en route to an impressive knockout at 2:14 into the second round in a scheduled eight on Sunday in Kitakyushu, Japan.



Sakae took the initiative from the outset, and exploded a very solid overhand right, decking the awkward Indonesian with a thud. Nggenggo gamely resumed fighting to show his heart, but hit the deck twice more to be counted out by the third man. Sakae, with a fine credentials, is willing to have a world title shot in the near future.