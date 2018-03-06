Vue-Cermeño April 28 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin-based featherweight Duarn “Storm” Vue (13-1-2, 4 KOs) will look to make the leap from promising prospect to serious world-ranked contender. Vue will take on former WBA world champion Nehomar Cermeño (26-7-1, 15 KOs) of Venezuela on April 28th. The main event bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBA intercontinental featherweight title at stake. The site of the event will be the brand new Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The event and Vues’ promoter Murid Muhammad (President and CEO of Supreme Hits Promotions LLP) is excited and optimistic of the new partnership with the venue will be a success.

“This partnership is major for the sport of boxing in the state of Wisconsin. We are grateful and thankful that the Menominee Nation Arena sees the professionalism, honesty, and strength of our brands to be power players in the world of boxing and entertainment. I would also like to thank the WBA for the opportunity for Duarn to prove he belongs in a fight of this magnitude. There is no doubt in my mind he is up for the task,” said Muhammad.