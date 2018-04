By Ron Jackson

Simphiwe Vetyeka a former three-time world champion who has just come off an outstanding win over South African lightweight champion Thomson Mokwana on April 6 has been injured in a car crash. Vetyeka was opening the door of his car when a speeding vehicle hit him and left him with two broken legs. The accident occurred in Amalinda Road in East London and the car never stopped. He was admitted to the Frere Hospital in East London and underwent an operation on both his legs.