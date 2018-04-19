April 19, 2018

Roach-Cruz ends in draw

Unbeaten featherweight Lamont Roach Jr (16-0-1, 6 KOs) and former Olympian and world title challenger Orlando “El Fenomeno” Cruz (25-6-2, 13 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Thursday night at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. Scores were 97-93 Roach, 96-94 Cruz, 95-95. Roach, from Washington D.C., seemingly dropped Cruz in round nine. Had that delayed knockdown counted, Roach would have edged out a victory. The WBO international super featherweight title remains vacant.

Lightweight Jose “Wonder Boy” Lopez (25-6-1, 12 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Miguel Gonzalez (21-5, 18 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 98-91, 99-91.

Middleweight Magdiel Cotto (9-0, 7 KOs) took a six round majority decision over Elie Augustama (6-8, 3 KOs). Scores were 58-56 58-56 57-57.

