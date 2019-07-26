The long-awaited comeback fight of “Son of the Legend” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will take place August 10 at the Salón Diamante Premier in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico. Chavez (50-3-1, 32 KOs) faces Evert Bravo (25-10-1, 19 KOs) in his first fight since May 2017 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in Las Vegas. Now at his natural weight, super middleweight, and new trainer Romulo Quirarte, Chavez hopes to make a successful comeback campaign, enabling him to win his second world championship in different divisions.

Julio Jr. was the first Mexican to be crowned middleweight champion when in June 2011 he defeated unbeaten German Sebastian Zbik for the WBC title. He was also part or the second Mexican father-son pair to be world champions after the Espadas, Guty and Guty Jr.

This will be the first time that Julio Jr will fight in the state of Jalisco.