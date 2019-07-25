Two-time super featherweight champion and Baltimore native Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face to face with mandatory challenger Ricardo Núñez Thursday at the final press conference before Davis defends his WBA title in his hometown this Saturday from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Gervonta Davis

“We both have big knockout power and may the best man win. I hope he’s ready, because I was born ready. I had a hard camp, so I don’t think it’s going to go past five rounds. I’m in a good space in my career and I’m excited to get in the ring.”

Ricardo Núñez

“I have a high knockout percentage and I know that I can knock Gervonta Davis out. When we get in the ring, we will see who’s the best. He’s the champion, but I’m here to take the victory. I’m here to win…I’m very confident about this fight. It’s going to be a great fight but I will get the victory.”

Also in attendance Thursday were former world champions Yuriorkis Gamboa and Roman “Rocky” Martinez, who compete in a 10-round lightweight showdown.

Yuriorkis Gamboa

“My focus is completely on Martinez. After this fight, we’re definitely looking to fight Gervonta Davis next. We’re going to be prepared for that fight too and we’ll be ready to come out with a victory there too.”

Roman Martinez

“I have everything I need to take the victory back to Puerto Rico. I know that Gamboa is a well-rounded fighter with a lot of experience. But I have a lot of experience as well and that’s going to help me get this victory.”