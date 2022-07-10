Vargas vence a Magsayo y gana el título pluma del WBC en Texas El invicto ex campeón de 122 libras Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) destronó al campeón de peso pluma del WBC, Mark “Magnífico” Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) por decisión dividida en doce asaltos el sábado por la noche en el Alamodome en San Antonio, Texas. En una pelea, Vargas se mantuvo firme y le dio a Magsayo todo lo que pudo manejar. Magsayo derribó a Vargas en el noveno round, pero Vargas estuvo mucho más activo durante toda la pelea. Los puntajes fueron 115-112, 115-112 Vargas, 114-113 Magsayo. Francis vence a Beltrán, Glanton, Harper también ganan en Florida Like this: Like Loading...

