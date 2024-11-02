Local favorite Yoka Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) of Costa Rica defeated Elizabeth Lopez (11-7-5, 2 KOs) of Mexico by ten round unanimous decision. Valle was credited with a knockdown of Lopez in round 2 which appeared to be a slip. Good two way action as Lopez was very game but Valle was more efficent. Valle won the WBC female minimum world title in her third attempt. The official scores were 100-89 and 98-91 twice. The event took place at the Camara de Ganaderos, Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
With Estrada out of the picture, Yoka Valle is far and away the best fighter at 105. Tina Rupprecht also has a win over her and she’s fighting to unify 102 later this month, that could be a good fight next year.