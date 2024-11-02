Local favorite Yoka Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) of Costa Rica defeated Elizabeth Lopez (11-7-5, 2 KOs) of Mexico by ten round unanimous decision. Valle was credited with a knockdown of Lopez in round 2 which appeared to be a slip. Good two way action as Lopez was very game but Valle was more efficent. Valle won the WBC female minimum world title in her third attempt. The official scores were 100-89 and 98-91 twice. The event took place at the Camara de Ganaderos, Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

