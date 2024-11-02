By Jeff Zimmerman

WBA #2 rated super lightweight contender Kenneth Simms Jr. gears up to take on one of his stiffest tests to date, Oscar Duarte, on Saturday, November 16th. The fight will take place at The Venue Riyadh Season, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Simms Jr discusses the fight and his goal for a world title shot in 2025 in the stacked 140 pound division. He also shared his happiness signing with Golden Boy and how he may surprised them with his ability to box and bang in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.