In the 12 round super bantamweight main event of unbeatens, Shabaz Masoud (14-0, 4 KOs) defeated Liam Davies (16-1, 8 KOs) in a domestic showdown at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom. Davies applied steady pressure from the first bell while Masoud had his success boxing and moving. Davies was cut over his right eye in round 4. Masoud begain to stand his ground more in the middle rounds. Round 8 and 9 saw multiple heated exchanges with both fighters having their moments. Big round 10 for Masoud who landed mutiple headed snapping shots to Davies. Good two-way action by both in round 11. Prior to the start of round 12 Davies corner told him he needed a knockout to win and he did all he could but came up short. The divided crowd were on their feet at the bouts in. The official scores were 115-113 and 116-112 for Masoud and 115-113 for Davies. Split decision win for Masoud who won the IBO super bantamweight title. Frank Warren promoted the event.

