WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez is ready to become a two-division world titlist! “It’s time! I’ve always wanted to become a multi-division champion,” said the undefeated champion. “I think I would feel more comfortable at that weight too. 126 lbs is getting harder to make after seven years as a featherweight so I think moving to 130 pounds would make more sense.”



Valdez has defended his featherweight title six times but one of his dreams is to earn titles in several weight classes. “Most of the fighters I admire have won several titles and I want that too.”

Manager Frank Espinoza feels that Valdez is ready for the move. “Oscar has accomplished quite a bit as a featherweight but he’s someone that always wants to take things to the next level. He’s a true champion and always looking to put himself in a situation where he can pursue greatness. This is what this move is all about. It’s about Oscar’s desire to create history within the sport.”

“We’re definitely interested in jumping in against the biggest names available in that weight class. We’re ready to go up against champions Miguel Berchelt, Jamel Herring and Tevin Farmer,” said Valdez.

Valdez says he’s open to fight anyone. “I’m a fighter and my job is to fight. I’ll fight whoever Frank puts in front of me. I want a second world title and god willing there will also be a third world title in my future.”