Julio Cesar Chavez personally supervised Thursday’s training session for his eldest son Julio, who on August 10 returns to the ring after an absence of more than two years. He made a series of recommendations to help Junior make a triumphant return.



The 57-year-old Chavez, also took the opportunity to hit the heavy bag for 30 minutes straight.



“My son has the condition to once again become world champion,” said El Gran Campeon. “It’s only a matter of staying focused on training and boxing. I’ve seen in recent months he’e delivered 100 percent.”