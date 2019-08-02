Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
August 2, 2019
JC Chavez Sr. supervises Chavez Jr. workout

Julio Cesar Chavez personally supervised Thursday’s training session for his eldest son Julio, who on August 10 returns to the ring after an absence of more than two years. He made a series of recommendations to help Junior make a triumphant return.
Sr Jc Watch Jr
The 57-year-old Chavez, also took the opportunity to hit the heavy bag for 30 minutes straight.
Chavez Sr Trainng In San Juanl
“My son has the condition to once again become world champion,” said El Gran Campeon. “It’s only a matter of staying focused on training and boxing. I’ve seen in recent months he’e delivered 100 percent.”

