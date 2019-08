Unbeaten heavyweight Adam Kownacki and former title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola went face to face at Thursday’s final press conference, two days before they meet on FOX PBC Fight Night this Saturday live on FOX at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.



Adam Kownacki: “I can’t wait to get it over with and punch him in the face.”

Chris Arreola: “I’m going to come out with my hand raised.”