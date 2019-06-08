A week out from the Season 2 Cruiserweight Semi-Finals, Season 1 champ Oleksandr Usyk can’t pick a clear favorite in Riga and hopes for a WBSS tournament in his new division.

“If the WBSS would decide to make an Ali Trophy tournament in the heavyweight division it would be really cool,” said Usyk. “It would be very interesting, but if I don’t know if it’s possible.”

“Almost one year has already passed since the final of the first Ali Trophy …,” said Usyk. “I remember when I heard that the WBSS would take place and cruiserweight was one of the divisions, the trophy was named after ‘The Greatest’ and four belts were at stake if all the champions participated. My first thought was: It’s a sign!

“My thinking was; I have to participate and God will help me win. I was very happy that I did it! I don’t think the tournament will ever be eclipsed.”

Two of Usyk’s now former belts, the WBC and WBO, are at stake in Riga on Saturday, June 15 when Mairis Briedis faces Krzysztof Glowacki in the semi-final – two fighters whose sole defeat on their record lists comes from Usyk. Yunier Dorticos and Andrew Tabiti are the other two battling in Latvia’s capital for a place in the final and division domination.

“To be honest, I have no idea who will win the cruiserweight tournament this year. It’s the ‘Big Four’ competing for the final, so let’s wait … I prefer not to make a prediction,” said Usyk.