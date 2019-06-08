By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former two-time world super flyweight title challenger Felipe “Gallito” Orocuta has fallen into a coma after suffering a brutal TKO loss on Friday night in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico. In a very scary moment, Orucuta collapsed in the ring after his bout against Jonathan “Titan” Rodriguez was halted in round ten. The ring doctor rushed in and performed CPR on Orucuta in the ring before Orucuta was taken out on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital in Zihuatanejo. He is in critical condition. Developing…

–