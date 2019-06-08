Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez is gonna take his sweet time before giving GGG a rematch … but when it does happen, this fight is gonna end in a brutal knockout for Canelo. The two men have fought twice, and let’s face it, nothing’s really been resolved. The first fight was an extremely controversial draw, and the second fight was a controversial win for Canelo.
GGG wants the third act really badly … but when we ran into Oscar recently he told us to tell Golovkin not to hold his breath. “We’ll make him wait. We’ll see. He’s the B fighter now. Canelo’s the A fighter.”
We, of course, asked what Oscar thought would happen in the next fight, whenever it does happen, and he couldn’t have been clearer. “I think Canelo will knock him out.”
Maybe he would … but will it matter if both men are in retirement homes by the time it happens? We also talked to GGG — who’s fighting Steve Rolls tonight on DAZN — and no surprise, he ain’t into waiting for the trilogy fight.
Canelo has lost twice to GGG so I can see why in no rush to fight him a third time
Canelo made GGG wait for years before the first fight, got caught using PEDS for the second fight and now he’ll make him wait for years before the very last fight. What a legend!!!
Canela lost both fights. Delaho fixed both decisions and if that was not enough his PED using fighter was caught twice. Now a once fine champion Delaho has shown what P.O.S he has become. Oscar you’ve become a main reason why people view boxing like it’s the WWE. I guess you forgot how much real champs must go through, and now you’re a big reason many real CHAMPS (GGG)get cheated. You must be a very proud azzclown.
Fans of GGG will watch his fights, and GGG has a big contract to make big money. I’d rather watch a 163 lbs GGG than a 263 lbs Andy Ruiz. Unless Ruiz is fighting Tyson Fury, I don’t really care who he defends against. And as for Stephen A Smith, why didn’t he cry that Fury stole the luster off of Wilder vs Joshua? Going into round 12, Fury won 8 or 9 of 11 rounds, and the knockdown in the 9th wasn’t a real knockdown. But Smith is just crying because Wilder made up for what he had not done for 11 rounds vs Fury with a big 12th, and Joshua’s loss to Ruiz cannot be forgiven, because he was undefeated and got stopped by an out of shape looking dude. But, how out of shape was Fury for 1 year or 2 years before the Wilder fight? With one nothing really tune up, Fury should not have schooled Wilder the way he did for 11 rounds, in Wilder’s own country. I don’t care about Wilder’s KO punch and what he could have done to Joshua, without not knowing what he could have done to an undefeated Joshua. I wasn’t really salivating over Wilder vs Joshua, 1 year ago, or 2 years ago.
Canelo beat gg easily first fight and damn near killed him in the 2nd go round. No need for the fight to ever happen especially if ggg values quality of life. Im shocked he can take a proper breath after the one sided battering he took in the 2nd fight. ggg was a victim of a plain old butchering at the hands of Canelo and you haters of Canelo calling for this fight are going to get ggg killed
I wanna some of what you been taking. Your f’n high or illusional. Both fights were close. I had ggg wining the first and the second fight was closer and could of gone either way.
oscar, i used to think highly of you ,but to make that very low, ugly sickening comment that ggg will have to wait a long time for the remach shows how aftaid canelo is to show the world that he is a chump and not a champ,as for you oscar ,you suck.
ggg deserves the rematch so do the fans so does boxing….like a thief in the night
De La Hoya you’re a joke. Guess you’re gonna keep Canello on his bicycle to avoid GGG in/ out of the ring just as you did against Tito. How pathetic you are.