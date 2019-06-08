By TMZSports.com

Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez is gonna take his sweet time before giving GGG a rematch … but when it does happen, this fight is gonna end in a brutal knockout for Canelo. The two men have fought twice, and let’s face it, nothing’s really been resolved. The first fight was an extremely controversial draw, and the second fight was a controversial win for Canelo.

GGG wants the third act really badly … but when we ran into Oscar recently he told us to tell Golovkin not to hold his breath. “We’ll make him wait. We’ll see. He’s the B fighter now. Canelo’s the A fighter.”

We, of course, asked what Oscar thought would happen in the next fight, whenever it does happen, and he couldn’t have been clearer. “I think Canelo will knock him out.”

Maybe he would … but will it matter if both men are in retirement homes by the time it happens? We also talked to GGG — who’s fighting Steve Rolls tonight on DAZN — and no surprise, he ain’t into waiting for the trilogy fight.