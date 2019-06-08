By Boxing Bob Newman



The IBHOF 2019 Friday edition saw the traditional casting of fists on the museum grounds. Both the full inductee ensemble, as well as some former champs had their clenched fists cast in a mold that will later yield a perfect plaster of Paris replica. Inductees Donald Curry, Buddy McGirt, Julian Jackson, Tony DeMarco, Lee Samuels, Don Elbaum, Guy Jutras and Teddy Atlas were joined by new IBHOF visitors Marvin Johnson, Jorge Arce and David Benavidez. The weather was perfect, sunny skies and mid-70s temps, which looks to be the case for the rest of the weekend.



