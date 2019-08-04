By Przemek Garczarczyk at ringside

23:1 underdog Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten WBA interim light heavyweight champion “Sir” Marcus Browne (23-1, 16 KOs) via eight-round technical decision on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. 36-year-old former WBC world champion Pascal dropped Browne in round four. Browne was down two more times in round seven. Browne was cut over the left eye by an accidental headbutt in round eight. The bout was stopped and sent to the scorecards where all three judges had it 75-74 for Pascal.