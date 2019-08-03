By Przemek Garczarczyk at ringside

Junior middleweight Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) scored a third round TKO over former middleweight title challenger Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens (30-7, 22 KOs). Omotoso dropped Stevens in all three rounds. The bout was waved off at 1:28 of round three. It was Stevens’ first fight in the junior middleweight division.

Heavyweight Brian Howard (15-3, 12 KOs) needed just 66 seconds to destroy 2008 Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron (20-3, 16 KOs).