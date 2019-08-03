In a clash of world-rated middleweights, WBO #6, IBF #13 Luke Keeler (17-2-1, 5 KOs) scored a ten round decision over WBC #8 Luis Arias (18-2-1, 9 KOs). Arias was deducted a point for hitting on the break in round eight. Keeler scored a flash knockdown in round nine. Scored 96-91.
Unbeaten super middleweight Padraig McCrory (9-0, 4 KOs) TKO’d Steve Collins Jr. (14-3-1, 4 KOs) in round eight. Quick stoppage.
Three-time Olympian flyweight Paddy Barnes (6-2, 1 KO) outpointed Joel Sanchez (4-7-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds, 60-55. Barnes stopped a two-fight losing streak.
Keeler looked like the stronger man and Arias lost steam on his punches after the 5th round. He also lost his form and was winging wide shots with very little behind them. It was a good win for Keeler, but Arias needs to be in better shape to go the distance. He just wasn’t competitive in the second half of the fight.