Middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and promoter Oscar de la Hoya have issued further comments on social media regarding the IBF’s decision to strip Canelo Alvarez of the title.

Canelo Alvarez: I’m very upset and sorry for my fans, having been unfairly stripped of my belt by the IBF, but especially because I was never aware of the agreement signed by the GBP matchmaker…for my part, I will continue as usual, with discipline and desire to continue winning.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: I stand behind every single one of my soldiers during battle. Roberto Diaz is the best matchmaker in the business. Golden Boy has been the best and top promoter for a reason, it’s called loyalty, hard work, intelligence, and FAMILY.

It appears the IBF will sanction an October bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Gennady Golovkin for the vacant title.