Middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and promoter Oscar de la Hoya have issued further comments on social media regarding the IBF’s decision to strip Canelo Alvarez of the title.
Canelo Alvarez: I’m very upset and sorry for my fans, having been unfairly stripped of my belt by the IBF, but especially because I was never aware of the agreement signed by the GBP matchmaker…for my part, I will continue as usual, with discipline and desire to continue winning.
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: I stand behind every single one of my soldiers during battle. Roberto Diaz is the best matchmaker in the business. Golden Boy has been the best and top promoter for a reason, it’s called loyalty, hard work, intelligence, and FAMILY.
It appears the IBF will sanction an October bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Gennady Golovkin for the vacant title.
OSCAR, it’s called CORRUPTION and we all know you stand behind, in front and over the CORRUPTION business!