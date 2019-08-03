By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Photos: Mike Greenhill

New York City cruiserweight Stivens “Superman” Bujaj won an eight-round unanimous decision over Luther “Lights Out” Smith of Bowie, MD in the main event of a Jeter Promotions card held in front of a packed house at Live! Casino in Hanover, MD.



The first two rounds saw both men feel each other out and trade jabs and hooks evenly. By the fourth round, however, Bujaj started to take control as Smith’s output began to decrease. Smith would actually stay in the contest by switching from his natural southpaw stance to conventional. However, Bujaj would land the more telling blows in the contest and go on to the victory. Judges David Braslow and John Gradowski scored the bout 78-74 while Brent Bovell saw the contest 77-75 for Bujaj, who returned to action for the first time since October of 2017. Bujaj’s record rises to 17-2-1, 11 KO’s. Smith falls to 12-5, 10 KO’s.

The co-feature contest saw the local return of Bowie, MD super middleweight “The King’s Son” Jerry Odom, who scored a second-round TKO over Tahir Thomas of Salisbury, MD. Odom, who only had one overall bout since November of 2016 and had not competed in the Beltway since April of 2014, took Thomas’s best punches in the first round only to come back in the second and send a wicked right hand to Thomas’s head that dropped him to the canvas. Referee Brent Bovell immediately called the bout off at 2:10 of the second. Odom is now 16-3-1, 15 KO’s while Thomas, who competed for the first time since January of 2017, falls to 4-2-1, three KO’s.

Washington, DC featherweight Jordan “Shortdog” White stopped Vincent Jennings of Kentwood, MI at 1:34 of the fourth round. White put on a nice performance, landing shots early to Jennings’s head and body. In the fourth round, White landed two solid left hands that dropped Jennings. White then swarmed Jennings, forcing referee David Braslow to stop the contest. White is now 9-1, seven KO’s while Jennings drops to 6-9-2, four KO’s.

Germantown, MD super featherweight Ebrima Jawara survived a third-round knockdown to defeat Marq “Monster” Johns of Fort Washington, MD. Jawara looked poised in the first two rounds of the bout as he landed quality shots. However, in the third, Johns caught Jawara with a strong left hand and sent him to the canvas. After taking a nine-count, Jawara would recover and finish the round with a flurry. Jawara would regain the advantage in the second half of the bout as he went back to his strong offensive output to win the bout. Judges Dave Braslow and Eric Irizarry scored the bout 58-55 while Bill Clancy saw the bout 57-56. Jawara, who completed six rounds for the first time after just two previous bouts, is now 2-1, one KO. Johns, who had not fought since March of 2017, is now 7-2-2, six KO’s.

Suitland, MD super featherweight “The Ambitious One” Malik Loften won a dominant four-round unanimous decision over Carlos “Talented” Marrero of Bridgeport, CT. Loften was in complete control as he started his attack by landing jabs to Marrero’s body. Loften was trying to land a right hand over the top off the jab but couldn’t consistently land the shot. However, Loften did more than enough to easily win the bout. All three judges (Brent Bovell, Bill Clancy, and Eric Irizarry) scored a shutout (40-36) for Loften, whose record rises to 3-1, one KO. Marrero’s record falls to 1-3-1.

Super middleweight AJ “We Are” Williams of Cockeysville, MD won a four-round unanimous decision over Brock Willis of Clarksburg, WVA. Williams was the taller of the two boxers and he used his height very well as his long jab would successfully keep Willis at bay. Williams was able to win the bout with solid lefts and rights to Willis’s head and body. Williams would win by shutout across the board. Williams is now 2-1, one KO while Willis is 1-4, one KO.

Elkridge, MD lightweight “The Red Comet” Dante Cox scored a TKO when his opponent, Hakim Smith of Philadelphia, PA could not come out for the third round. Cox, competing in front of his fans as well as his Live! Casino co-workers was very effective in the first and second rounds as he landed great punches to the head and body. In the second round, Cox increased his offensive output and battered Smith with uppercuts and right hands to the face and body. At the end of the second round, the Smith corner decided not to send their boxer out for the third. Cox is now 4-1, three KO’s while Smith is 1-3-1.

Cockeysville, MD lightweight Brandon “Brody” Chambers won by TKO over Fred “Lightning and Thunder” Thornton of Shelby, NC at 1:16 of the second round. Chambers, a Baltimore City Police Officer, weakened Thornton in the first round with consistent pressure. Chambers stepped up his attack in the second round as he was able to find his distance and throw right hands to stun Thornton before referee Bill Clancy stopped the contest. Chambers wins his first pro bout and he is now 1-0-1, one KO. Thornton is 0-2.

In the opening bout, Philadelphia, PA welterweight Corey “The Thoroughbred” Weekley spoiled the pro debut of Champ “Preacherman” Moultrie of Ellicott City, MD by knocking him out in the third round. Moultrie had little offensive for Weekley as his punches had virtually no effect. Weekley was able to land quality punches, eventually landing a strong combination in the final minute of the third round. Weekley would drop Moultrie with a strong right hand, causing referee Brent Bovell to stop the bout at 2:29 of the third. Weekley wins his first bout and he is 1-2, one KO.

The husband and wife team of Tony and Christen Jeter head Jeter Promotions. The matchmaker was Nick Tiberi. The ring announcer was Henry “Discombobulating” Jones.

–

