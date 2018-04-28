Undercard Results from Philadelphia

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the final off-TV bout, Newark, NJ southpaw featherweight Shakur Stevenson, 6-0, 3 KOs, issued Atlanta’s Patrick Riley his first-ever defeat, 12-1, 6 KOs, stopping him at 1:35 of round two. In the second, the Olympic Silver Medalist dropped Riley with a pair of lefts. Riley got up, but Stevenson jumped right on him. After Shakur landed a flurry, referee Shawn Clark stepped and stopped the fight.

Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceicao, of Brazil, 7-0, 4 KOs, won a lopsided unanimous decision over Canadian Alex Rynn Torres, 6-2, 3 KOs, in their 6-round junior lightweight bout. All three official judges scored the fight a 60-54 shutout.

Local bantamweight Christian Carto improved his record to 15-0, 11 KOs, but had to work hard for it against Edwin Rodriguez of Ponce, PR, 8-5-1, 4 KOs. Carto won a competitive 8-round unanimous decision by scores of 78-74 and 77-75 twice, in clearly the toughest fight of his young career.

In an eight round junior welterweight bout, Kent Cruz, St. Louis, MO, 14-0-1, 9 KOs, and Mexican Mohamed Rodriguez, 10-4-1, 4 KOs fought to a majority draw. The scores were 78-74 for Cruz, 77-75 for Rodriguez, and 76-76 even.

Reading junior lightweight Joseph Adorno, 7-0, 7 KOs, knocked out Mexican Jorge Padron, 3-2, 3 KOs, at 1:11 of round one. Adorno landed a solid right to the body and Padron went down. There, from a kneeling position, he took the full ten count from referee Shawn Clark.

In the opening bout at Philly’s Liacouras Center, Marcel Rivers of North Philadelphia, 5-0, 4 KOs, won by TKO in round two over New Yorker Ronald Logan. Rivers was in control of the bout from the start. Early in the second, the fighters clashed in the red corner and Logan fell to the canvas. Referee Gary Rosato ruled it a slip (no punch landed). However when Logan regained his feet, he grimaced and limped forward, claiming an injured ankle. When he refused to fight on, Rosato halted the fight and called it a TKO at 49 seconds of round two.