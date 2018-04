Rebounding from his KO loss to WBC world champ Jermell Charlo, junior middleweight contender Erickson Lubin (19-1, 14 KOs) flattened veteran Silverio Ortiz (37-23, 16 KOs) in round four.

Super featherweight Miguel Flores (22-2, 10 KOs) stopped Raul Chirino (12-8, 6 KOs) in round two.