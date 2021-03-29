By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0,13 KOs) has ambitious long-range plans if he defeats WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) as expected on Wednesday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW Televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View.

“My dream fight would be against GGG,” Tszyu told news.com.au. “He’s been my idol for the last five, six years. At one stage I idolized him and then at another stage I said ‘You know what? That would be a fight I’d love to take one day.’”

Regarding Hogan, Tszyu stated, “It’s another step closer. Dennis Hogan has been in with Charlo, Munguia, the top boys in the division, and he’s given them trouble. So it’s going to be good to see how I compare against him to the way they fought.”