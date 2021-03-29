By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0,13 KOs) has ambitious long-range plans if he defeats WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) as expected on Wednesday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW Televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View.
“My dream fight would be against GGG,” Tszyu told news.com.au. “He’s been my idol for the last five, six years. At one stage I idolized him and then at another stage I said ‘You know what? That would be a fight I’d love to take one day.’”
Regarding Hogan, Tszyu stated, “It’s another step closer. Dennis Hogan has been in with Charlo, Munguia, the top boys in the division, and he’s given them trouble. So it’s going to be good to see how I compare against him to the way they fought.”
Yeah its best you avoid Castano and Charlo or even Lara and fight a washed up GGG in a few years time. Why’ll your at it keep avoiding Zerafa
Let’s get real here.By the time GGG wants to fight Tim he’ll be 40+ and the power will still be there,I suggest Tim starts to look around where he is now and what he’s up against …..Tim maybe a real champion but I suggest a couple of years away just yet.
I believe this is nothing more than a marketing tool for Tsyzu’s team to gain attention and be noticeable in the boxing world. I don’t buy into this conjecture as it’s all talk and no show.