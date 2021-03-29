March 29, 2021
Boxing News

Boschiero out, Melnik-Patera for WBC silver

Devis Boschiero is positive to Covid-19 and out of the picture in the April 16 event promoted behind closed doors at Allianz Cloud in Milan by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN and streamed live by DAZN. Ukraine’s Vladislav Melnyk (13-3 with 8 KOs) will challenge Belgian Francesco Patera (23-3 with 8 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight title in a  twelve-rounder.

“Ukrainians fighters are all tough – said Alessandro Cherchi of Opi Since 82 – and Vladislav Melnyk must be considered a good opponent for Francesco Patera. Melnyk fought in Ukaine, Belarus, Germany and Kazakhstan and is only 22 years old. It’s the first time that he fights for such a prestigiuos title and this will motivate him to give 100%. I’m confident that the fight will be exciting.”

The rest of the show stays the same. In the main event, Fabio Turchi (18-1 with 13 KOs) will challenge French champion Dylan Bregeon (11-0-1 with 3 KOs) for the vacant European Union cruiserweight belt on the 12 rounds distance. Undefeated supermiddleweights Ivan Zucco (12-0 with 10 KOs) and Luca Capuano (11-0 with 2 KOs) will fight for the vacant Italian title on the 10 rounds distance. Super lightweight Armando Casamonica (1-0) will face Davide Calì. European Union featherweight champion Mauro Forte (14-0-1 with 5 KOs) will fight Nicaragua’s Cristian Narvaez in a non-title affair. Also in action, talented super welterweight Samuel Nmomah (14-0 with 4 KOs) and former European Union flyweight champion Mohammed Obbadi (21-1 with 13 KOs). Their opponents will be announced soon.

