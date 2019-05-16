By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Photos: Peter McDermont

IBF #15, WBA #15 light-middleweight Tim Tszyu (12-0, 10 KOs) clearly outpointed Joel Camilleri (17-5-1, 8 KOs) over ten rounds to become the Australian 154 pound champion on Wednesday at the Star City Casino Sydney, NSW, Australia.



Tszyu took control of the bout in round four and connected with accurate combinations consistently on the mobile and durable Camilleri.

Scores 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.

”I’m the best in the country,” Tszyu said afterward. ”I just defeated a champion … all my respect to Joel Camilleri. He’s a tough man, and he gave me a fight. It’s a learning curve for me. I learned more in this fight than my whole career, so thank you to Joel.”

“Mr. Jeffrey Horn, the teacher, you’ve got my manager’s number you call him when you’re ready. Whenever he wants to go, call my manager!”

Horn who was in commentary on the night, responded to being called out by the youngster. “It’s pretty funny, Horn said. “I don’t think he’s ready just yet. He’s got another couple of fights to prove it.”

WBO #8, IBF #13, cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (17-0, 14 KOs) chopped down Navosa Ioata (6-4, 5 KOs) in eight rounds of a scheduled ten round WBA Oceana title bout. The 2012 London Olympian controlled all the rounds and the referee called it off at 1:08 in round eight. Foxtel commentator and former world champion Barry Michael described Opetaia as a future world champion.

In other action, former OPBF welterweight champion Jack Brubaker (15-2-2, 7 KOs) and unbeaten Ty Telford (5-0-2, 2 KOs) went toe to toe over ten rounds with the action see-sawing as they both connected with bombs to the head and body. The experienced Brunaker went into the fight a solid favorite but Telford held his own throughout in one of the best bouts for 2019. At the conclusion, judges could not separate the classy welterweights scoring 95-95 with one judge having Brubaker the victor by 96-95 and the other voting for Telford 99-91.

