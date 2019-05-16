By Boxing Bob Newman

The 51st annual NABF convention informally kicked off Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST) at the Marriott Resort Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawai’i. Some 250 delegates from the USA, Canada and Mexico attended, as well as Germany, New Zealand and parts abroad also descended upon this Pacific paradise to partake in the business of boxing as far as the North American affiliate of the WBC is concerned.



Thursday will see a morning and afternoon general session, an evening cocktail session, affectionately known as “Personality Improvement,” and the annual awards banquet.

Friday will see the referees clinic followed by the ratings committee meeting and more personality improvement.

Saturday will open with the Judges seminar followed by the farewell personality improvement session, with departures for most on Sunday.