Unbeaten super welterweight Balázs Bacskai (10-0, 6 KOs), a former amateur world champion, European amateur champion and Olympian, will make his first appearance on a bigtime International fight platform this Saturday. Bacskai will meet Brazilian puncher Davi Eliasquevici (14-8-1, 11 KOs) at Lamex Stadium in Stevenage, England, on the undercard of his stablemate Shefat Isufi, who will meet Billy Joe Saunders for the vacant WBO super middleweight world title. The Isufi and Bacskai fights will be televised in Hungary by SportTV.