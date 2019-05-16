By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu is predicting his world-rated son Tim, who captured the Australian light middleweight title on Wednesday, will defeat former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn in a bout that could happen in the next eighteen months “I don’t think he (Tim) will have any problems,” Kostya told The Sunday Telegraph from his home in Russia. “I think he has learned how to control the pressure. From what I’ve seen, this will not affect him. He knows not to put too much pressure on his own shoulders.

“It’s step by step. Jeff is more experienced in terms of fighting against the big names. Tim doesn’t have experience yet, but step by step and that fight will eventually happen. He has a few fights ahead and then he will definitely be ready.

“By the time I turned professional I’d had more than 200 amateur fights, so the big difference between myself and Tim is experience. I was a three-time European champion, been a world champion and went around the world, I knew how to fight against different fighters, different styles, and this is what Tim must learn.”