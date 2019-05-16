WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder rang The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday just three days before he defends his title against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale this Saturday on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder’s debut on Wall Street was as resounding as his performances in the ring. The American champion with a 95 percent knockout ratio broke the gavel during Wednesday’s ceremony to signal the end of the trading session on the NYSE. After a supportive cheer from traders on the floor, Wilder was assured that breaking the wooden gavel is considered a sign of good luck.



“This was a great experience ringing The Closing Bell and bringing the gavel down to close The New York Stock Exchange,” Wilder said. “It’s not every day you get to do that. It’s not every day that someone breaks the gavel at The Closing Bell. But I’m the heavyweight champion of the world and when I hit something it breaks. So that gavel was just like my opponents. Once I hit them right, they break and they’re never the same.”