Troy Waters passes

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

The Australian Boxing community is in mourning with the sad passing of former Commonwealth and Australian light middleweight champion Troy Waters who has passed away in Gosford Hospital at the age of 53 years after a long illness. Troy was diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in 2014 and had been battling the disease for the past four years.

He was a world class amateur welterweight who represented Australia in 1983 at Santo Domingo world championships before he made his professional debut in 1984 and captured the Australian light middleweight title outpointing Paul Towell.

In 1987 he stopped Englishman Lloyd Hibbert in four rounds to capture the Commonwealth crown and defended the title three times successfully. Troy extended IBF world light middleweight champion Gianfranco Rossi dropping a twelve round decision in St Vicent, Italy in 1989. (This writer was proud to be in Troy’s corner.)

Four years later he would challenge Terry Norris for the WBC crown dropping Norris in round two which was named Ring Magazine Round of The Year in 1993, before referee Marty Denkin ruled Waters’ cut eye to severe continue at the conclusion of round three in an action-packed bout at the Sports Arena in San Diego, California.

The following year in Las Vegas Waters challenged Simon Brown for the WBC championship with the fight going to the wire by majority decision with the champion Brown retaining the title on home turf. Waters returned to Australia and in 1995 would score a one-sided ten round decision over former WBC welterweight champion Jorge Vaca in Sydney.

In 1997, Waters would clash with the great Puerto Rican Felix Trinidad who was unbeaten in 31 fights. The fight was a WBC elimination bout in Madison Square Garden and it was Trinidad at his explosive best and was crowned the winner within the scheduled distance.

In April 1998, Waters would climb through the ropes for the final time scoring a seven round stoppage over Ambrose Milo at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Troy’s final record was 28-5, 20 KOs.

He was born in London, England on April 23, 1965, and would later move to Australia with father Ces and two brothers, Guy who also captured Australian and Commonwealth crown as a light heavyweight and eldest brother Dean holding the Australian heavyweight crown.

Troy is survived by wife Michele and children Nate and Shontae. Funeral details to follow.