Salido gets caught in the business side of politics

Two-time world champion Orlando “Siri” Salido who is running for a political post in his native state of Sonora, Mexico was arrested in a publicity stunt by his political opponents in hope to discredit him in his party as a viable change in the political landscape of his state according to the party leadership of Sonora.

“He was singled out because he has a very public persona as a boxing world champion and is one of the most well-known figures in our party and he is accused of a crime and was put thru a very public process that was never brought to an end. He was never formally charged with any wrongdoing but it was a just a sham to bring shame and embarrassment to our party and our candidate Orlando “Siri” Salido,” said Jaime Moreno Berry of the Workers Party.

“These types of crimes happen in this city, this state and this country all the time and they never get this kind of publicity or even get resolved. This is just a political smear campaign and should be taken as such and should not let anyone turn his back on Salido and his candidacy,” added Moreno Berry.

Salido, who has won world championships at 126 pounds (three times) and at 130 pounds is hoping to better the leaving conditions of his fellow citizens.

.

“I come from this street and I know how hard it is to make it out of these conditions. I was fortunate to have boxing and was able to make it out, but these people need to have means to a better education, health services and that’s what I hope to bring to them if I am elected,” said Salido.

“Unfortunately my good friend Orlando is finding out what real politics are all about. I know he’s trying hard to better his people but as they say,’no good deed goes unpunished.’ I know him to be a good family man who is running for public office because he believes he can do some good for his community, but sometimes there are people out there who will do anything to ruin a good man,” said his Boxing Advisor Sean Gibbons.