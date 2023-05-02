May 2, 2023
Boxing News

Top Rank wins Beterbiev-Smith purse bid

Top Rank Boxing has won the rights to promote the WBC mandatory light heavyweight fight between unified champion Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith with a bid of $2,115,000, outbidding Matchroom by a mere $15,000!

The winner of the fight will win a 10% bonus, which is an innovation by the WBC to add incentives to the winner of the fight.

Top Boxing News

  • How did smith get a title shot? Beterbiev is getting up there in age now but he will still absolutely destroy smith! It will be a mauling. They better have doctors and ambulance on standby.

  • Good for them! You know if Matchroom had won, the fight would be in England. Have a unified world champion fighting back to back mandatories in his opponent’s backyard just doesn’t seem fair. Maybe now this happens in one of those cool ass red rings in Montreal??

  • I keep seeing an article in several news outlets that the WBC wont sanction a Bivol fight due to Russia sanctions, Bivol & Beterview are Russians, for one yes, for the other one no… Can anyone decipher this enigma and explain to me like I am a 4 yo with toys, apples, and oranges….

