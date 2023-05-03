By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #6 cruiserweight David Light (20-1, 12 KOs), who fought twelve rounds against WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie on March 25, has suffered a “mild stroke” and undergone successful surgery for “clot retrieval” at Waitakere Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand.

Shortly after returning home, the 31-year-old Light underwent a CT scan that came back clear. He was diagnosed with a delayed concussion and discharged. However, after continuing to experience problems, Light returned to the hospital, where further testing revealed a blood clot. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.