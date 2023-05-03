Dawejko defeats Madison Hometown heavyweight Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (24-10-4, 13 KOs) hammered out a six round unanimous decision over Colby Madison (11-5-2, 7 KOs) on Tuesday night in the main event at the LIVE Casino in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dawejko rocked Madison several times and pulled away to a wide decision. Three straight wins now for the popular Dawejko. Japan vs. China competitions: 4-2 WBO #6 David Light suffers stroke Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

