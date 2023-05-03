Hometown heavyweight Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (24-10-4, 13 KOs) hammered out a six round unanimous decision over Colby Madison (11-5-2, 7 KOs) on Tuesday night in the main event at the LIVE Casino in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dawejko rocked Madison several times and pulled away to a wide decision. Three straight wins now for the popular Dawejko.
