By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

It was a show for the 45th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between China and Japan. Six bouts of the respective representative fought so hard that they fully entertained the crowd with four wins for Japan and two for China at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

In the main event Japan’s #4 super-feather Yamato Hata (13-2, 12 KOs), 129.75, scored a one-punch knockout with a southpaw left, flattening China’s Shichao Gao (7-3-1, 3 KOs), 130, at 0:29 of the third round in a scheduled eight on Monday. Ex-Japanese youth lightweight champ Kaiki Yuba (10-2-2, 6 KOs), 145.5, was awarded a hairline majority decision (77-75, 78-74, 76-76) over Chinese lefty veteran Baishanbo Nasiyiwula (17-5-1, 7 KOs), 145.5, over see-saw eight.

WBO Oriental feather champ, non-stop punching Chinese Wensong Liu (10-1-1, 7 KOs), 128, kept battering JBC#2 Daisuke Watanabe (12-7-2, 7 KOs), 128.75, en route to a fine stoppage at 2:39 of the fourth session in a scheduled eight. Having Watanabe at bay, Liu bloodied him with a fusillade of punches that prompted the referee’s well-timed halt.

The son of former WBA 108-pound champ Keiji Yamaguchi, unbeaten Shimba Yamaguchi (4-0-1, 2 KOs), 119.75, dropped power-punching Chinese Jun Zhao (13-3-2, 10 KOs), 121.5, in the sixth, which carried him to a unanimous nod (77-74 twice, 78-83) over eight. Zhao appeared very powerful, but he lack precision only to keep punching the air.

China’s Aketelieti Yeliejian (8-3-1, 2 KOs), 139, looked more aggressive and effective in stopping Scorpion Kintaro (7-2, 5 KOs), 138.5, at 1:48 of the sixth and final session.

Japanese southpaw Rintaro Watanabe (4-1-1, 1 KO), 125.75, earned a close but unanimous verdict (38-37 twice, 39-36) over game Chinese Yesibolati Nasiyiwula (4-2-2, 1 KO), 126, over four.

The Chinese boxers showed technical progress and displayed good performance with the spectators greatly praising their hot fights.

