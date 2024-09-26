Puerto Rican amateur standout Juanmita López De Jesús, a 2024 Olympian, has signed a long-term professional contract with Top Rank and will make his pro debut as a junior bantamweight in early 2025.

The 18-year-old Juanmita is the son of former two-division world champion Juan Manuel “Juanma” Lopez, an explosive puncher who fought under the Top Rank banner in the 2000s and early 2010s.

“Juan Manuel Lopez is one of Puerto Rico’s great champions, and it brings me great pleasure to welcome Juanmita to the Top Rank family,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “Juanmita is an exceptional talent, someone we feel will excel in the ring and, like his father, bring many championships to the great fighting nation of Puerto Rico.”