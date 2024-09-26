By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former WBC strawweight champion Ricardo “Finito” Lopez (professional 51-0-1, 38 KOs; amateur 40-0) from Mexico, 58, revisited the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday after he captured the belt from Hideyuki Ohashi, now 59, thirty-four years ago. Finito, from the ring, said to the audience, “This is the Hall where I won the belt. I never forget this place with my deep nostalgia. It is truly my great pleasure to come back here and to be celebrated by Mr. Ohashi, Naoya Inoue and Japanese people like this.” It was an emotional moment that the WBC special belts for their reunion were awarded to Finito Lopez and Ohashi as well. The Hall resounded with the applause of the audience. They remembered the good old days and their historical encounter in 1990.

Promoter: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions in association with Ohashi Promotions.

