By Joe Koizumi

At the Tokyo Dome in the center of our Japanese capital, Mike Tyson fought twice in 1988 and 1990. His opponents were Tony Tubbs (TKO2) and James Buster Douglas (KO by 10). The Tokyo Dome will be used for vaccinations against COVID-19 from August. Very convenient from the viewpoints of traffic and well-known place, the Dome will be welcomed by people of Bunkyo Ward where it is located. Toshikazu Yamaguchi, the president of the Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, visited Prime Miniter Yoshihide Suga and offered the use of the Dome–free of charge–for the sake of faster vaccinations. Suga greatly appreciated the generous proposal and will have it concretely materialized by the Tokyo Metropolis most probably from August on.