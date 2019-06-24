By TMZSports.com

How’s this for confidence … Keith Thurman is so certain he’s gonna knock out Manny Pacquiao in the 1st or 2nd round, he’s putting $10,000 up so he can cash that extra check!!! Keith and Manny are squaring off at the MGM Grand on July 20 — in a fight Thurman thinks he’ll EASILY win.

“I’m younger. I’m gonna let my hands go in a way that Adrian Broner didn’t,” Thurman tells TMZ Sports … “I’m gonna make it a fight!”

Remember, Broner LOST via unanimous decision when he fought Pacman back in January — Keith says Broner simply didn’t come with any offense that night.

As for the bet, Keith says he’s already 100% certain he’ll get the W … but wants to put some added pressure on himself to close the show early.

“That’s motivation! I can’t go 3 minutes going ‘tap, tap, tap’ when I got $10k on the round!”

Thurman obviously respects what Manny’s accomplished in the ring — but says when you break it down, Pacquaio simply can’t hang his Keith’s style … violence and speed.