Former heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin (34-2, 24 KOs) has been added to the July 12th card at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, headlined by Amir Khan’s versus Neeraj Goyat. This will be the first entry into the ring for the 39-year-old Povetkin since last year’s defeat against Anthony Joshua. Opponent is TBA.

Another heavyweight bout on the card features Hughie Fury against former world champion Samuel Peter. Channel 5 will air the card in the UK.