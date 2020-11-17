Haithem “The Flash” Laamouz (16-1, 7 KOs) of Malta will take on Mario Alfano (15-1-1, 4 KOs) of Italy on December 4th. The site will be the Palaboxe Aurelio Santoro, in Roma, Lazio, Italy. The scheduled for 12 rounds main event will be for the vacant EBU European Union super feather title.

Laamouz has aspirations of becoming the first world champion boxer out of his native Malta. The first step towards this will goal will be winning this EBU title as the visitor vs the local Alfano. Laamouz´s manager Patrick Schaerrer feels he is up for the task at hand. “This is a huge opportunity for Haithem to take his career to that next level. I am confident in his abilities to be successful on December 4th,” said Schaerrer.