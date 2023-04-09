April 9, 2023
Boxing News

Teraji-Olascuaga Full Report

Terajiteraji Finally Halts Olascuega 4 8 2023

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC, WBA light-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs), 107.25, impressively kept his belts when he finally caught up with game and durable challenger Anthony Olascuaga (5-1, 3 KOs), 107, US, and chalked up a fine TKO victory at 0:58 of the ninth round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

Olascuaga was a last-minute substitute for WBO titlist Jonathan Gonzalez who had suffered pneumonia to cancel the highly expected unification bout with Teraji.  Olascuaga was a much better replacement than expected as he showed his power (he is a legitimate flyweight) and fighting spirit.  The third saw the defending champ connect with a solid right to the neck, having Olascuega touch the canvas for the mandatory eight count.   After their see-saw processing in the middle of the contest Teraji accelerated his attack and finally dropped the challenger with a flurry of punches in round nine, when good referee Mark Nelson wisely declared a well-timed halt.

The victor Kenshiro cried for joy and said, “It was truly a tough fight for me as Olascuega was a strong challenger.  He came back fighting hard, so I didn’t retreat but respond to his attack with fast and solid combinations.  That paid off, but I’m very tired.  I thank for my corner that led me to a victory.”

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

BoxRec: Kenshiro Teraji

_

T Inoue-Solis Full Report
Stevenson: I had bricks in my hands

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>