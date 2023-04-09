By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC, WBA light-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs), 107.25, impressively kept his belts when he finally caught up with game and durable challenger Anthony Olascuaga (5-1, 3 KOs), 107, US, and chalked up a fine TKO victory at 0:58 of the ninth round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

Olascuaga was a last-minute substitute for WBO titlist Jonathan Gonzalez who had suffered pneumonia to cancel the highly expected unification bout with Teraji. Olascuaga was a much better replacement than expected as he showed his power (he is a legitimate flyweight) and fighting spirit. The third saw the defending champ connect with a solid right to the neck, having Olascuega touch the canvas for the mandatory eight count. After their see-saw processing in the middle of the contest Teraji accelerated his attack and finally dropped the challenger with a flurry of punches in round nine, when good referee Mark Nelson wisely declared a well-timed halt.

The victor Kenshiro cried for joy and said, “It was truly a tough fight for me as Olascuega was a strong challenger. He came back fighting hard, so I didn’t retreat but respond to his attack with fast and solid combinations. That paid off, but I’m very tired. I thank for my corner that led me to a victory.”

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

BoxRec: Kenshiro Teraji

