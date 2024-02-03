Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) will defend his WBO junior welterweight world title against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) on Thursday, February 8 on ESPN from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Following a recent training session at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas, Lopez said he’s been training for six months. “I’ve gotten faster. I’ve gotten much stronger. My I.Q. is much sharper. And it’s because I haven’t stopped training since August of last year. And I’m not going to stop. After I beat Jamaine Ortiz, then I will keep staying in the gym.”

“The end result is that ‘The Showman’ is returning. There will definitely be a knockout. It’s not going the distance. I’m not going to leave it in the judges’ hands at all. So, everyone tune in, and get your popcorn ready.”