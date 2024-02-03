Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) will defend his WBO junior welterweight world title against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) on Thursday, February 8 on ESPN from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Following a recent training session at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas, Lopez said he’s been training for six months. “I’ve gotten faster. I’ve gotten much stronger. My I.Q. is much sharper. And it’s because I haven’t stopped training since August of last year. And I’m not going to stop. After I beat Jamaine Ortiz, then I will keep staying in the gym.”
“The end result is that ‘The Showman’ is returning. There will definitely be a knockout. It’s not going the distance. I’m not going to leave it in the judges’ hands at all. So, everyone tune in, and get your popcorn ready.”
Another big mouth like Rolly. These guys never learn. They’re arrogant and they’re a…holes.
I told you guys
That’s why I like Jaime Munguía he is diferent more humble and focus on pure boxing no drama
Thurman is another loudmouth a..hole.
i remember him talking smack to Pacquiao and he got a beating but he didn’t learn. some people never learn.
Ortiz has fast feet. Could be a fight.
Thurman too
He is acting like WWE wrestler to sell the fight
The best way to sell a fight is being a good boxer because we all want to see a good boxers we don’t care nothing out of the ring
Now is cool to see heated press conferences as long as they are real
Like when Mike Tyson fought with his next opponent in a market grocery store [whatever]
Or morales VS Barrera
They were real
Not like most of them who push each other very fake
I’m very disappointed in most of them because some are real good boxers but they act like girls
People always talking about Mexican fighters and how humble they are. You don’t know much except from what you hear through a translated. Barerra seemed pretty humble, but Morales didn’t appear like that to me….either way Lopez is pretty arrogant at times, but always seems to want to fight the best out there. Not like Tank Davis and the other divas. Haney also seems to want to fight the best. I dont care if you are arrogant as long as you are willing to fight anyone. That’s why people love Lonachenko and GGG. Both guys will fight anyone, but had a better attitude than some of these other clowns. I just want to see the top guys duke it out. Not them beating their chests on social media
Loma and GGG, because they are not entitled like the others you mentioned. They speak with their hands not their mouths.