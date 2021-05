Telemundo Weights from Tampa Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez 108 vs. Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres 108

(WBO/NABO junior flyweight title) Otar Eranosyan 129 vs. Jose Argel 129

(WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title) Andres Viera 146 vs. Mekhrubov Saginov 146

(WBA Continental Americas welterweight title) Floyd Schoffield 137 vs. Danny Flores 139

Bryan Polaco 157 vs. Ivan Reyes 154 Venue: Bryan Glazer JCC Center in Tampa, Florida

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Tank-Barrios kickoff press conference Ramirez-Taylor Final Press Conference

